Road conditions deteriorating as blizzard reaches Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For the past 9 days, we have looked for a storm to develop and move across the upper Midwest. That storm is now affecting Iowa.

Snow, wind, and cold will all affect us through the upcoming Christmas weekend. Here is a breakdown of the impact of this three-pronged winter storm.

Snow

As we have mentioned several times with this system, the amount of snow does not matter. If you are curious about snowfall totals it appears 4-8″ will fall. This will likely have to be estimated as it will be a very hard snow to measure. The main accumulating snowfall ends Thursday afternoon/evening. The impact will be found from the snow, especially tonight and tomorrow morning, but the severe impacts come from the wind blowing the snow around.

Snowfall Forecast (KCRG)

Wind

Wind will cause the greatest impact to travel. Look for the winds to kick in Thursday morning. Gusts will exceed 35 mph will bring visibility down with blowing snow. As the low pressure intensifies Friday wind gusts could exceed 50 mph. As a result Blizzard warnings are out across much of Iowa. Travel will become difficult if not impossible at times. Whiteout conditions are likely in open and rural areas.

Wind Gusts (KCRG)

Cold

Temperatures plummet as the Arctic front moves across the state Thursday morning. Look for below zero temperature during the day Thursday, lasting through Saturday morning. Due to the cold temperatures, the snow will be very light and fluffy, thus easily wind-blown. Northwest wind will produce dangerous wind chills from -20 to -40. Even in the warmest parts of the day, it will feel like the negative teens or 20s. Frostbite can occur in less than 15 minutes in this cold, so make sure you dress appropriately. Cover exposed skin, especially ears and nose, and try to limit time outside if possible.

Wind Chill (KCRG)

What You Can Do

If you have travel plans now through Saturday morning, you should be thinking of alternate scenarios, as it looks difficult and dangerous at times. Postpone travel if possible. If you must be on the roads, have a winter weather kit in your car as it is possible you could be stranded for some time in the worst of the storm.

With the expected cold air, especially from Thursday onward when wind chills will stay below zero for days, make sure that you have proper winter clothing to keep yourself safe from frostbite. Hat, gloves, scarves, and heavy coats will all be needed during this time.

Take a winter survival kit in your vehicle if you must travel, which could include:

• Full Tank of Gas

• Jumper cables or jump pack

• Cell phone charger

• First Aid Kit

• Flashlight with Batteries

• Blankets to keep warm

• Bottled water and nonperishable snacks

• Shovel, Ice Scraper, Snow Brush

• Emergency flares

• Sand or cat litter for traction

• Coat, Hat, Scarf, and Boots for all Travelers

Stay safe and stay up to date on the lasted conditions before venturing out if you must. We’ll be watching through the coming days and providing additional updates on-air, here on KCRG.com, and through the KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather app.

