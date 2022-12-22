A look at the 2023 Iowa football recruiting class

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Twenty-three players make up the Iowa football teams 2023 recruiting class. Among the new additions are two Michigan transfers. They include quarterback Cade McNamara and tight end Erick All.

“We’re losing our top notch tight end in Sam LaPorta, who’s outstanding. Then, you think about the way Luke Lachey has ascended. I think we go from having two really good tight ends, to having hopefully the same situation,” Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz said.

Two incoming freshman from Eastern Iowa joining the Hawkeyes are Marion’s Alex Mota who is expected to contribute to Iowa’s offense as a wide receiver and Iowa City High’s Ben Kueter

“We wanted him as a corner, but he preferred to play offense. Obviously, we needed receivers too. We just thought he was a really good athlete,” Iowa recruiting director and NFL liaison Tyler Barnes said.

Kueter, who is also a world champions wrestler, plans to wrestle for Tom Brands’ squad and play linebacker in the black and gold.

“What he does it’s on a whole different level. Talking with the Brands, it was funny because we were just like how is this really going to work once he gets on campus. It was Coach Brands who said, if there’s one kid who can make both these sports work, I’m not going to bet against Ben,” Barnes added.

A big blow for the Hawkeyes was losing Southeast’s Polk’s Kayden Proctor. The 5-star recruit flipped his commitment to Alabama a day prior to signing day.

“You can’t lose what you never had and recruiting is not over until someone signs,” Ferentz said. “It wasn’t anything on our end. It’s not like we didn’t want him here,” he added.

In addition to the early signees, Iowa has seven preferred walk-ons. Barnes said their recruiting process continues to be fluid. Three positions they are looking at adding depth to are cornerback, offensive tackle and wide receiver.

Here’s a look at the Iowa 2023 football recruiting class:

Erick All TE 6-5 255 Sr. Fairfield, Ohio Fairfield/Michigan

Maddux Borcherding-Johnson DL 6-3 285 Fr. Norwalk, Iowa Norwalk

Chase Brackney DL 6-4 270 Fr. Greenwood Village, Colo. Cherry Creek

Jarriett Buie WR 6-3 185 Fr. Tampa. Fla. Jesuit

Teegan Davis DB 6-2 175 Fr. Princeton, Ill. Princeton

Aidan Hall LB 6-1 210 Fr. Harlan, Iowa Harlan

Dayton Howard WR 6-4 190 Fr. Kansas City, Mo. Park Hill

Leighton Jones OL 6-2 275 Fr. Brownsburg, Ind. Brownsburg

Ben Kueter LB 6-4 225 Fr. Iowa City, Iowa Iowa City

Marco Lainez QB 6-3 230 Fr. Princeton, N.J. The Hun School

Trevor Lauck OL 6-5 295 Fr. Indianapolis, Ind. Roncalli

Cannon Leonard OL 6-8 270 Fr. Gilman, Ill. Iroquois West

Zach Lutmer DB 6-0 195 Fr. Rock Rapids, Iowa Central Lyon/GLR

Cade McNamara QB 6-1 206 Sr. Reno, Nev. Damonte Ranch/Michigan

Kenneth Merrieweather DL 6-4 240 Fr. Detroit, Mich. M.L. King

Alex Mota WR 6-1 175 Fr. Marion, Iowa Marion

Kamari Moulton RB 5-11 185 Fr. Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. Cardinal Gibbons

John Nestor DB 6-0 190 Fr. Chicago, Ill. Marist

Zach Ortwerth TE 6-4 225 Fr. St. Louis, Mo. University

Kade Pieper OL 6-3 250 Fr. Norfolk, Neb. Catholic

Kahlil Tate DB 6-1 185 Fr. Chicago, Ill. Kenwood Academy

Anterio Thompson DL 6-3 290 So. Dubuque, Iowa Hempstead/Iowa Western

Terrell Washington, Jr. RB 5-11 195 Fr. Wylie, Texas Wylie East

Committed walk-ons:

Ryan Kuennen DL 6-3 240 Fr. West Des Moines, Iowa Valley

C.J. Leonard WR 6-2 175 Fr. Prairie Village, Kan. Shawnee Mission East

Watts McBride DB 6-1 180 Fr. Cedar Rapids, Iowa Washington

Aidan McDermott WR 6-2 180 Fr. Cedar Rapids, Iowa Xavier

Luke Pollack WR 6-3 190 Fr. Deerfield, Ill. Deerfield

Jalyn Thompson TE 6-3 235 Fr. West Des Moines, Iowa Dowling

Cael Winter OL 6-3 260 Fr. Waukee, Iowa Northwest

