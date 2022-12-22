Iowa State Patrol warns against travel as major roads remain completely covered with ice, snow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol is recommending against travel in many areas of eastern Iowa, including Iowa City and Cedar Rapids as even major roadways, including I-80 and I-380 are completely covered with snow and ice Thursday morning.

Iowa State Patrol Trooper Bob Conrad said roads are not only treacherous, but visibility is declining.

Things aren’t likely to get much better, with blizzard conditions expected to worsen Thursday morning. As wind increases and temperatures drop, blizzard conditions are likely to develop through the day. Wind chills will likely drop as low as -40 later on Thursday as Arctic air continues to pour into the area.

Gusts will exceed 35 mph will bring visibility down with blowing snow, causing the greatest impact to travel.

