Iowa DOT and private companies prepare to clear snow ahead of storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Transportation, along with private companies, are preparing to clear around 4 to 8 inches of snow, which our KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting to come across Iowa Wednesday night.

Wind speeds could exceed 40mph, with some topping 50 mph leading to whiteout conditions. Our KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather Team said the wind will reduce visibility significantly and make travel impossible. Temperatures, according to the First Alert Weather Team, will drop below zero during the day on Thursday making frostbite possible in 15 minutes.

Craig Bargfrede, who is the winter operations administrator at the Iowa Department of Transportation, said the current temperatures mean it can’t significantly pretreat the roads. He said this occurs because the mixture the state uses isn’t as effective in cold weather.

“Salt and salt brine is just not as active and effective when we get into these lower temperatures,” Bradfrede said. “Plus you throw in the wind and that makes our treatment strategies more difficult.”

Tyler Carew, who helps manage Carew Landscaping, said his company clears snow from parking lots and sidewalks after snowstorms for around 300 clients. He said his company begins preparing for events like tomorrow’s blizzard in September.

“The toughest part about preparing would be what’s going to happen,” Carew said. “You know it’s always a guessing game oh how much are we going to get, is there going to be ice involved, when is it going to come.”

He also said the wind will likely mean crews will have to clear areas twice since the wind can blow the snow back onto an area cleared earlier in the day.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.