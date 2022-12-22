Show You Care
Holiday travelers experience flight cancellations in Cedar Rapids

Many holiday travelers experienced flight cancellations in Cedar Rapids Thursday due to a...
Many holiday travelers experienced flight cancellations in Cedar Rapids Thursday due to a winter storm.(KCRG)
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Holiday travelers felt the impact of the winter storm in Cedar Rapids Thursday. Some may be unable to spend the holidays with family and friends due to the conditions.

The Eastern Iowa Airport reports four of the next six scheduled departures are already cancelled, and six of the next 11 arrivals are also cancelled right now.

Shadow Sanchez planned to fly to Alaska Thursday morning to visit her oldest son for Christmas. She made the snowy drive from Dubuque to catch her flight and then found out it would not be leaving today. That left her with few options.

”I have no choice but to get a motel room which is going into my vacation money and it was either that or drive all the way back to Dubuque and then come and make that trip again, I said nah,” said Sanchez.

She hopes to be able to fly out Friday but knows with the wind that might not happen either. Worse case Sanchez says she will change her holiday plans and spend Christmas at home in Dubuque.

She is not alone. As of Thursday morning there were seven flights cancelled out of Cedar Rapids. That being said, some lucky travelers did have their flights leave on time.

