Eastern Illinois blows past 30-point favorite Iowa 92-83

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Kinyon Hodges scored 22 points, Caleb Donaldson added 16 and Eastern Illinois used red-hot shooting in the second half to upset cold-shooting Iowa 92-83.

It was the fourth Power Five win for the Panthers. It was also their second win, and first in 35 years, over a Big Ten team.

The start of the game was moved up 4 1/2 hours due to the weather forecast, then Iowa broke out to an 18-4 lead and led 45-37 at the half.

Hodges had three straight dunks in 68 seconds to break a 55-55 tie midway through the second half as Eastern Illinois took control. A Donaldson layup had the Panthers up 75-65 with 5:26 to play and his jumper made it 82-68 with 2:50 to go.

Filip Rebraca scored 24 points for Iowa.

