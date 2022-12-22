Dubuque River Museum closes Delta following the passing of eight stingrays

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium has announced the Delta in the National River Center is closed until further notice.

The announcement came Thursday morning after staff noticed animals in distress. The exhibit appeared to have a malfunction in the life support system, causing gas embolisms in the animals. The exhibit’s monitoring system showed a spike in oxygen levels late Wednesday night but did not send an alarm notification to staff as expected.

Five Cownose Rays, two Yellow Stingrays, and one Atlantic Stingray were lost. One Cownose Ray remains in stable condition.

“Our staff is heartbroken over this loss and are taking steps to ensure this does not happen in the future,” said Andy Allison, Vice President of Living Collections and Education. “We are reevaluating our life support and monitoring systems for all exhibits including new systems being constructed within the Rivers to the Sea exhibit space. This is a difficult time for everyone at the River Museum and we ask for visitors’ patience and understanding as we provide care for our remaining stingray and move forward.”

The cause of the malfunction and lack of alarm notification is still under investigation.

