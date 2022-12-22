Dubuque man sentenced to 100 years in prison for sex abuse

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge sentenced a Dubuque man to 100 years in prison for sexually abusing two girls under the age of ten.

Prosecutors charged William Stephenson with two counts of second-degree sex abuse and continuous sex abuse of a child.

A jury convicted him on all charges in October.

The 46-year-old will have to serve at least 35 years before he is eligible for parole.

Court documents say Stephenson appealed his conviction and asked for a new trial after the verdict.

A judge denied those motions.

Stephenson filed another appeal in the case to the state Supreme Court.

