Dubuque man sentenced to 100 years in prison for sex abuse
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge sentenced a Dubuque man to 100 years in prison for sexually abusing two girls under the age of ten.
Prosecutors charged William Stephenson with two counts of second-degree sex abuse and continuous sex abuse of a child.
A jury convicted him on all charges in October.
The 46-year-old will have to serve at least 35 years before he is eligible for parole.
Court documents say Stephenson appealed his conviction and asked for a new trial after the verdict.
A judge denied those motions.
Stephenson filed another appeal in the case to the state Supreme Court.
