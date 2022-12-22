Dubuque establishes three warming centers amid extreme cold

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Dubuque has established three warming centers as blizzard conditions bring extreme cold to eastern Iowa.

The warming centers are located at:

Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th Street, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.

Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa Street, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

City staff recommend dressing in layers if you have to be outside and never leaving people or pets in vehicles.

