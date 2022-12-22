Dubuque establishes three warming centers amid extreme cold
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Dubuque has established three warming centers as blizzard conditions bring extreme cold to eastern Iowa.
The warming centers are located at:
- Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th Street, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.
- Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.
- Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa Street, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.
City staff recommend dressing in layers if you have to be outside and never leaving people or pets in vehicles.
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.