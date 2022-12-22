Dubuque allowing solid waste customers ‘extra bag’ for collection during holidays

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - From December 26th through December 31st, the City of Dubuque is allowing its solid waste collection customers to set out one extra bag of garbage this holiday season.

All customers will be able to set out one extra 35-gallon container weighing up to 40 pounds without the usually required green sticker.

Trash must be set out to the curb or alley line by 6 a.m. on the scheduled collection day. Residents are encouraged to properly dispose of materials through compost and recycling when possible.

For more information, please contact the Public Works Department at 563-589-4250.

