Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Dubuque allowing solid waste customers ‘extra bag’ for collection during holidays

Trash must be set out to the curb or alley line by 6 a.m. on the scheduled collection day.
Trash must be set out to the curb or alley line by 6 a.m. on the scheduled collection day.(WAFB)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - From December 26th through December 31st, the City of Dubuque is allowing its solid waste collection customers to set out one extra bag of garbage this holiday season.

All customers will be able to set out one extra 35-gallon container weighing up to 40 pounds without the usually required green sticker.

Trash must be set out to the curb or alley line by 6 a.m. on the scheduled collection day. Residents are encouraged to properly dispose of materials through compost and recycling when possible.

For more information, please contact the Public Works Department at 563-589-4250.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Cedar Rapids roads to close due to potential snow drifts
Robyn Reaves, 38, of Oelwein, pleaded was sentenced to 30 years in prison after a 2020 crash...
Oelwein woman to spend 30 years in prison for crash that killed her 9-year-old son
26-year-old Paris Cullar pled guilty in May 2022 to one count of conspiracy to distribute a...
Cedar Rapids cocaine dealer sentenced to over a decade in federal prison
Next Winter Storm Headlines
Road conditions deteriorating as blizzard reaches Iowa
This is a storm that contains a three-pronged punch: Snow, Wind, and Cold.
Winter storm moves in Wednesday, blizzard conditions Thursday, Friday

Latest News

A stingray greets visitors at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque on...
Dubuque River Museum closes Delta following the passing of eight stingrays
Travel remains not advised on many Iowa roads Thursday as conditions continue to get colder and...
Conditions getting colder, windier across eastern Iowa
In a criminal complaint, officials said a woman reported having caught 44-year-old William...
Dubuque man sentenced to 100 years in prison for sex abuse
Travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City.
‘We’re really not kidding,’ Travel not advised on I-80 between Des Moines, Iowa City