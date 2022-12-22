Conditions getting colder, windier across eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Travel remains not advised on many Iowa roads Thursday as conditions continue to get colder and windier.

Peak wind gusts are still 24 hours away here in eastern Iowa, and we’re still seeing issues well after the snow stops. Blowing snow/reduced visibility on interstates and highways continues to be a major problem.

The Iowa DOT is warning drivers that roads are very slick and salt won’t help due to the cold weather. If you have to be out, remember to bring a winter survival kit.

Wind

As wind increases and temperatures drop, blizzard conditions are likely to develop through the day on Thursday. Wind chills will likely drop as low as -40 later in the day as Arctic air continues to pour into the area.

Gusts will exceed 35 mph will bring visibility down with blowing snow, causing the greatest impact to travel.

The worst of the wind hits eastern Iowa on Friday, with gusts that could exceed 50 mph. Those strong wind will keep the blizzard conditions going well into Saturday morning with wind hopefully backing down sometime Saturday night. Whiteout conditions are likely in open and rural areas.

Snow

The amount of snow with this system doesn’t matter much as the severe impacts come from the wind blowing the snow around. That will make it a hard snow to measure, but it appears as though 4-8″ will fall.

Cold

Temperatures plummet as the Arctic front moves across the state Thursday morning. Look for below zero temperature during the day Thursday, lasting through Saturday morning. Due to the cold temperatures, the snow will be very light and fluffy, thus easily wind-blown. Northwest wind will produce dangerous wind chills from -20 to -40. Even in the warmest parts of the day, it will feel like the negative teens or 20s. Frostbite can occur in less than 15 minutes in this cold, so make sure you dress appropriately. Cover exposed skin, especially ears and nose, and try to limit time outside if possible.

What You Can Do

If you have travel plans now through Saturday morning, you should be thinking of alternate scenarios, as it looks difficult and dangerous at times. Postpone travel if possible. If you must be on the roads, have a winter weather kit in your car as it is possible you could be stranded for some time in the worst of the storm.

With the expected cold air, especially from Thursday onward when wind chills will stay below zero for days, make sure that you have proper winter clothing to keep yourself safe from frostbite. Hat, gloves, scarves, and heavy coats will all be needed during this time.

Take a winter survival kit in your vehicle if you must travel, which could include:

• Full Tank of Gas

• Jumper cables or jump pack

• Cell phone charger

• First Aid Kit

• Flashlight with Batteries

• Blankets to keep warm

• Bottled water and nonperishable snacks

• Shovel, Ice Scraper, Snow Brush

• Emergency flares

• Sand or cat litter for traction

• Coat, Hat, Scarf, and Boots for all Travelers

Stay safe and stay up to date on the lasted conditions before venturing out if you must. We’ll be watching through the coming days and providing additional updates on-air, here on KCRG.com, and through the KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather app.

