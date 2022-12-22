City plow drivers work to treat roads amid extreme temperatures

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Prepare yourself before you get into your car, and be careful on the roads - that’s what city leaders are advising only those who must travel.

“Keep some distance from their plows or from the rear ends of those spreaders, you don’t want to get hit with material,” said Lead Maintenance Supervisor of Cedar Rapids, Brian McLeod.

For the most part, drivers along the interstate and the main roads were seemingly able to safely reach their destinations. But many drivers won’t get the traction they need along these roadways for some time to come.

“Salt, large in part, loses a lot of it’s effectiveness once we get below 15 degrees pavement temperature. When it stays really cold like this, it’s really hard for the material we use to work as effectively as we want it to,” said Iowa City Streets and Traffic Engineering Superintendent, Brock Holub.

With the wind chill far below that around eastern Iowa, snow removal crews are still doing what they can to try to clear the roads.

“Once the temperatures start to turn in our favor, maybe later this weekend, we can start using salt to get some of that melted off of the streets,” said McLeod.

Until then, drivers’ can expect icy and snowy conditions on the pavement.

“They’re trying to do a job for everybody to be safe,” said McLeod. “We just want to do the best that we can for the community. We don’t want anybody to get injured.”

As residents wait for weather conditions to get better, and as those plows work their way through town, the city asks that car owners park on the odd-address side of streets on odd calendar days, and the even-address side of the street on even calendar days.

