Cedar Rapids Police warn of new scam

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is warning people of a scam that’s emerging while temperatures are dropping.

Police say multiple callers have reported receiving an automated call claiming to be from Alliant Energy. The message states that the victim is behind on their electric bill and that power will be cut in 30 minutes unless they push buttons to start making a payment.

Officials say that Alliant will not initiate utility cutoffs in this manner and that you should hang up the call.

