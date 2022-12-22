Show You Care
By Joe Winters
Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Now we move on to acts 2 and 3 of our winter storm, wind, and cold. Northwest wind gusts above 35 mph bringing blizzard conditions throughout eastern Iowa. Strengthening wind continues into Friday when gusts could exceed 50mph. As a result, reduced visibilities with blowing snow will continue to be an issue into Saturday morning. The Arctic cold has arrived as well with the chill down below -30 look for a -40 feels-like temperature moving ahead. Christmas Day remains cold but certainly improves for traveling. Have a good night!

