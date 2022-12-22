Blizzard conditions likely through Saturday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snow continues across eastern Iowa this morning and it’ll be heavy at times. As wind increases and temperatures drop, blizzard conditions are likely to develop through the day. Wind chills will likely drop as low as -40 later today as Arctic air continues to pour into the area. The strong wind will keep the blizzard conditions going well into Saturday morning with wind hopefully backing down sometime Saturday night. These conditions will make travel dangerous and in some spots, impossible. Ensure you have a winter survival kit if you must be on the roads.

