Working smoke alarms credited with saving Dubuque family from house fire

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Fire Department said a fire could have ended tragically if not for working smoke alarms on Tuesday night.

Firefighters said a family living at a home on Almond Street were woken up by the smoke alarms just before 2 a.m.

Five adults and two children were able to make it out of the house safely, and they called 911.

Firefighters rescued a dog and three cats from the burning home, and had most of the fire extinguished by 2:05 a.m.

“The fire started on the first floor and all the occupants were all sleeping on the second floor at the time of the fire and, without functioning smoke detectors, this incident could have had a very tragic ending,” said Dubuque Fire Chief Amy Scheller. “I encourage all residents to have smoke detectors on every floor of their home and to test them regularly and replace batteries if needed. Also, most smoke detectors must be replaced after 10 years.”

Investigators say they believe the fire to have started in the kitchen, but the cause remains under investigation. The damage to the home is estimated at $150,000.

Dubuque fire staff will install smoke detectors for free for Dubuque residents. Anyone who wants to request free smoke detectors and installation can call 563-589-4195.

Outside of Dubuque, Iowans can call 563-564-4566 or visit the American Red Cross’ website.

