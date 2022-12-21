Winter storm will bring snow, wind, and cold to Eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Winter begins on Wednesday, officially at 3:48 PM CST. This is about the time that we will start to see our latest winter storm begin across Iowa. This is a storm that contains a three-pronged punch: Snow, Wind, and Cold.

Snow

Let me first stress, the amount of snow that falls does not matter with this storm. Don’t focus on amounts because this light and fluffy snow will easily blow around creating hazardous, if not impossible, travel conditions. Overall the snowfall forecast is for 4-8″. Snowfall begins late Wednesday afternoon and looks to wrap up Thursday afternoon/evening.

Snowfall forecast (KCRG)

Wind

Wind will cause the greatest impact to travel. Thursday morning the winds start to increase from the Northwest. Strong and gusty winds continue to affect travel through Saturday, Christmas Eve, and morning. Gusts greater than 4 0mph will occur with some topping 50 mph leading to blizzard conditions. This will cause a considerable reduction in visibility due to blowing and drifting snow making travel impossible at times.

Winter Weather Alerts (KCRG)

Cold

Temperatures remain in the single digits and teens both above and below zero. Due to the cold temperatures, the snow will be very light and fluffy and easy to move in the wind. Northwest wind will produce dangerous wind chills from -20 to -40. Frostbite can occur in less than 30 minutes in this cold, make sure you dress appropriately.

Winter Weather Alerts (KCRG)

What you should do now

If you have travel plans from late Wednesday through Thursday, you should be thinking of alternate scenarios, as travel Thursday and Friday looks difficult and dangerous at times. Have a winter weather kit in your car if you must be on the roads, as it is possible you could be stranded for some time in the worst of the storm.

You should consider checking on the usual things that you might do before the first bigger winter storm of the season. Try and start your snow blower to make sure it’s in good working order, and check on the durability of your shovels. Look at driveway salt supplies and determine if it’s time to replenish.

With the expected cold air, especially from Thursday onward when wind chills will stay below zero for days, make sure that you have proper winter clothing to keep yourself safe from frostbite. Hat, gloves, scarves, and heavy coats will all be needed during this time.

If you don’t have one ready, consider getting together a winter survival kit for your vehicle, which could include:

First Aid Kit

Jumper cables

Emergency flares

Bottled water and snacks

Flashlight

Sand or cat litter for traction

Blankets to keep warm

Cell phone charger

We’ll be watching through the coming days and providing additional updates on-air, here on KCRG.com, and through the KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather app.

