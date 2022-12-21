Two arrested in March gunfire incident that damaged Manchester home

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said they arrested two people in connection to a March incident in which one person fired gunshots that damaged a Manchester home and the other person allegedly helped him.

Police said the months-long investigation started with a report of gunshots on South 3rd Street in Manchester. Officers said they later found a house on Lincoln Street had been struck by the gun shots.

Brandon Lee O’Meara, 26, of Maquoketa, faces charges of terrorism, going armed with intent, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and reckless use of a firearm.

Police also arrested Cali Mae Stoddard, 26, of Davenport, who faces charges of terrorism, conspiracy to commit a felony and two counts of accessory after the fact.

