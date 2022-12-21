Show You Care
Three Cedar Rapids roads to close due to potential snow drifts

This update contains important information regarding timing and impacts of this week's incoming winter storm.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids city officials say multiple roads will be closed starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday as a winter storm is expected to bring snowfall to the area.

The roads that will close are:

  • 18th Street SW from Wright Brothers Boulevard to Nordstrom’s south entrance
  • 26th Street SW from 76th Avenue to 60th Avenue
  • 64th Avenue SW from 3200 64th Avenue to 26th Street

City staff said the closures are due to the predicted snowfall and potential for snow drifts.

City officials in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City are also urging people to clear parked vehicles off roadways to allow snow plows room to operate.

