Shed considered total loss after fire in Dubuque County

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:30 pm, emergency crews responded to 25300 block of Old Highway Rd in Farley for a structure fire.

Responders found a large machine shed fully engulfed upon arrival. The cause of the fire has not been determined but does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

The shed is considered a total loss valued at approximately $250,000.

