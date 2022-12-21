Shed considered total loss after fire in Dubuque County
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:30 pm, emergency crews responded to 25300 block of Old Highway Rd in Farley for a structure fire.
Responders found a large machine shed fully engulfed upon arrival. The cause of the fire has not been determined but does not appear to be suspicious in nature.
The shed is considered a total loss valued at approximately $250,000.
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.