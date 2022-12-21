Show You Care
Salvation Army’s Cedar Rapids location to open as warming center Thursday amid dangerous cold

The Salvation Army plans to open as a warming center on Thursday as a winter storm brings blizzard conditions to eastern Iowa.(The Salvation Army - Cedar Rapids)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Salvation Army plans to open as a warming center on Thursday as a winter storm brings blizzard conditions to eastern Iowa.

The Salvation Army made the announcement on its Facebook page, saying its location at 1000 C Avenue Northwest will serve as a warming center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The snow is expected to begin falling on Wednesday afternoon and will continue into Thursday, with strong winds lasting from Thursday through Saturday.

It will be important for people to stay indoors, as the plummeting temperatures will pose a frostbite risk.

In a Facebook post, The Salvation Army said hot meals will be served from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and again from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

