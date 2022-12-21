Pre-Christmas blizzard will lead to dangerous holiday travel

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Winter Solstice is this afternoon, officially marking the start of the winter season. Mother Nature will follow suit, bringing an impactful winter storm to the Midwest this evening into Christmas Eve day. Snow begins late this afternoon into the evening and could be heavy at times during the evening commute. Look for snow to fall through Thursday with 4-8″ of light, fluffy snow expected. Even as snow ends, this system will still be packing a punch as winds and cold are our main concerns. Winds pick up quickly Thursday morning and gusts of 40-50 mph continue into Friday. Whiteout conditions and dangerous travel are expected. Wind chills stay well below zero Thursday into Christmas day and could be as low as -40. If you don’t need to travel Thursday and Friday, please don’t. The cold puts you in a life threatening situation if you become stranded. Strong winds will still present a problem of blowing snow Saturday. As winds die down, it will still take time for crews to clear roads, especially in rural areas. Allow time for them to do their jobs safely. Check back on the forecast often, keep a lookout for each other as we go into the holiday weekend, and stay safe and warm!

