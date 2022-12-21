Parents and some Iowa schools see increasing costs after federal program expires

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Parents across Iowa are paying for meals at public schools again after a pandemic-era federal program ended over the summer. Multiple districts encouraged families to sign up for free and reduced lunch programs over the summer.

Some schools still provide free meals due to the high poverty rate they serve in the building. TV9 found the percentage of kids on free and reduced lunch stayed relatively stable compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to data from three larger school districts in Eastern Iowa compared to state data during the 2019-2020 school year.

By Percentage Points (Ethan Stein)

Regardless the effect on three of eastern Iowa’s larger school districts, the expiration of free school meals has impacted families like Breanne French. She said she spent around $200 each month on breakfast and lunch for her child at school.

”It’s a huge expense I could put to grocery or bills or extra clothes for him,” French said. “He’s growing like a weed. It’s just a huge expense that I’m now putting off to the side and budgeting.”

French, who said she’s a single Mom, said she makes too much money to get free or reduced lunch for her child. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, a single parent with one child making less than $17,667 a year is eligible for free school meals and a single parent making less than $25,142 would be eligible for reduced-cost meals.

A family of four would qualify for free breakfasts and lunches if their annual income is less than $36,075 and they could get reduced-price meals if they made less than $51,338.

French said she received a letter from her child’s school district, which said a donation cleared her child’s negative balance on his school account. The College Community School District said students had negative lunch accounts worth more than $14,000 in a letter to parents sent in December.

Karen Ackman, who is the food services manager for the Vinton-Shellsberg Community School District, said it’s serving fewer meals in almost every school this year. She said the fewer meals the district serves the more it’s food expenses increase due to a smaller reimbursement from the federal government.

“The district gets reimbursed per meal for students,” Ackman explained. “And if somebody was on free and reduced meals, the reimbursement would be higher.”

She also said those meals can sometimes be more unhealthy for children as well.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.