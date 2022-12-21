Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Oelwein woman to spend 30 years in prison for crash that killed her 9-year-old son

Robyn Reaves, 38, of Oelwein, pleaded was sentenced to 30 years in prison after a 2020 crash...
Robyn Reaves, 38, of Oelwein, pleaded was sentenced to 30 years in prison after a 2020 crash that killed her 9-year-old son and injured her other son.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OELWEIN, Iowa (KCRG) - An Oelwein woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison after a 2020 crash that killed her 9-year-old son and injured her other son.

Court documents say Robyn Reaves, 38, pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle and serious injury by vehicle in the fatal crash.

Officials said airbag data showed Reaves she was speeding well over the posted speed limit and never hit the brakes. Additionally, law enforcement said Reaves had meth and amphetamine in her system at the time.

According to prosecutors, the crash happened just after midnight on July 19, 2020, when Reaves was driving northbound on County Road V62 near the intersection with Benson Avenue in rural Buchanan County.

Her vehicle reportedly went into the ditch and struck a field drive embankment, then vaulted the field drive and came to rest on the north side of the embankment.

Reaves’ 9-year-old son, seated in the second row directly behind the driver, died at the hospital following the crash. Her other son was seated in the second row, behind the front passenger seat, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accumulating snow and very strong winds are still on track to arrive late Wednesday afternoon,...
Accumulating snow, strong winds still on track to hit Wednesday night
Police presence in SE Cedar Rapids
House fire injures and displaces resident in SE Cedar Rapids
Top 10 girl’s and boy’s baby names in eastern Iowa for 2022
This is a storm that contains a three-pronged punch: Snow, Wind, and Cold.
Winter storm moves in Wednesday, blizzard conditions Thursday, Friday
Reserve unit sendoff.
Army Reserve unit set to deploy less than a week before Christmas

Latest News

Iowa man encourages colonoscopies at age 45 after being diagnosed with stage four cancer with...
Cedar Rapids runner raises money for colon cancer awareness, finishes 12th round of chemo
The goal is for everyone to tell five friends to make sure they get a colonoscopy if they have...
Cedar Rapids runner raises money for colon cancer awareness, finishes 12th round of chemo
Water main break
Part of 29th Street SW in Cedar Rapids closed for water main break
Two arrested in March gunfire incident that damaged Manchester home