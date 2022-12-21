Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Man rescues blind, pregnant horse caught in snowstorm

A South Dakota man, Noah Tietsort, is shown preparing to lead a blind mare back to her barn.
A South Dakota man, Noah Tietsort, is shown preparing to lead a blind mare back to her barn.(Barbara Jean Atchison)
By KOTA Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA/Gray News) - A South Dakota man went the extra mile to help save a horse stuck in the snow.

KOTA reports resident Noah Tietsort got on his snowmobile and rescued a pregnant mare caught in last week’s snowstorm.

The horse is reportedly blind and got stuck in a snowbank behind a wire fence during the storm.

Another resident, Barbara Jean Atchison, shared Tietsort’s rescue story. She said he shoveled the drift and used wire cutters to free the mare before returning the horse to the barn.

Tietsort said he also found turkeys that were caught out in the snow.

Copyright 2022 KOTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm watch conditions
Significant winter storm to bring blowing snow and dangerous cold
Accumulating snow and very strong winds are still on track to arrive late Wednesday afternoon,...
Accumulating snow, strong winds still on track to hit Wednesday night
A large storm system is on the way this week.
Significant storm system expected mid to late week
Reserve unit sendoff.
Army Reserve unit set to deploy less than a week before Christmas
On Monday, Xavier High School joined many other Catholic high schools in the Archdiocese of...
Xavier joins other Catholic Schools in favor of IHSAA football proposal

Latest News

Lakewood Dog Warden rescues dozens of dogs in extreme hoarding conditions
Lakewood Dog Warden rescues dozens of dogs in extreme hoarding conditions
The Argentine soccer team shows off their World Cup trophy from a bus as they are welcomed home...
Millions jam Buenos Aires streets to celebrate World Cup win
FILE - The Trump Organization was convicted earlier this month on fraud charges for helping...
Trump taxes: House panel to release report on returns
Without the waivers students have gone back to the free, paid, and reduced lunch rates which...
Parents and some Iowa schools see increasing costs after federal program expires
School lunch
Parents and some Iowa schools see increasing costs after federal program expires