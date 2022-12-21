Local city leaders prepare residents for upcoming winter weather

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday morning there were still a lot of people moving around North Liberty, but city leaders were hoping that would slow down to a halt once the pending winter weather impacts their streets.

Communications Director, Nick Bergus says plow drivers and other city workers had been working since Monday to prepare for the weather. They make their own salt brine in-house and many of those plow trucks are already loaded up this evening. He says they have also been in communication with emergency crews about preparing.

“That’s another reason we really want people to stay home because every car that falls off the road, that slides into the ditch, somebody that needs help getting home, that’s just one more person that has to take up some valuable resources as we work through the storm,” said Bergus.

Not only are residents being advised not to park on any of the streets, but traveling is discouraged during the height of this weather, and once the plows come out.

According to the city’s website, they do provide off-street parking for those without an available garage, driveway or other paved parking space.

