Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

High school swimmer breaks record set by Michael Phelps, school says

Maximus Williamson posted a final time of 3:39.83, beating the 2002 record set by Phelps of...
Maximus Williamson posted a final time of 3:39.83, beating the 2002 record set by Phelps of 3:42.08.(Keller Independent School District)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KELLER, Texas (Gray News) – A high school sophomore in Texas recently broke the 400-meter individual medley record previously held by Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time.

According to Keller Independent School District, Maximus Williamson competed in the 15-16 age group of the event for the Lakeside Aquatic Club on Dec. 9 at the 2022 Winter Junior Nationals competition.

Maximus said his goal was to break 3:40.00.

“I was so close to it last year, I think that’s what pushed me the most,” he said in a news release from the school.

Ultimately, Maximus posted a final time of 3:39.83, beating the 2002 record set by Phelps of 3:42.08, according to the school. Phelps was 16 when he set the record in 2002.

“Michael Phelps is the most well-known swimmer of all time, so even people who don’t know swimming know Phelps,” Keller High swim coach Jamie Shults said. “To break a 20-year-old Michael Phelps record is truly an extraordinary accomplishment.”

According to the school district, Maximus performs at an elite level, earning medals and setting various records.

“It’s hard to grasp the concept of what just happened,” Maximus said. “I’m just left speechless to be compared to the GOAT [Greatest of All Time].”

Maximus competes with the Keller High School swim team when he’s not swimming for the Lakeside Aquatic Club.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accumulating snow and very strong winds are still on track to arrive late Wednesday afternoon,...
Accumulating snow, strong winds still on track to hit Wednesday night
Police presence in SE Cedar Rapids
House fire injures and displaces resident in SE Cedar Rapids
Top 10 girl’s and boy’s baby names in eastern Iowa for 2022
This is a storm that contains a three-pronged punch: Snow, Wind, and Cold.
Winter storm moves in Wednesday, blizzard conditions Thursday, Friday
Reserve unit sendoff.
Army Reserve unit set to deploy less than a week before Christmas

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Zelenskyy to meet Biden, address Congress as war rages on
Iowa man encourages colonoscopies at age 45 after being diagnosed with stage four cancer with...
Cedar Rapids runner raises money for colon cancer awareness, finishes 12th round of chemo
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer talks about the Ukrainian president's address to a joint...
Schumer: Zelenskyy's visit a 'day to remember'
The goal is for everyone to tell five friends to make sure they get a colonoscopy if they have...
Cedar Rapids runner raises money for colon cancer awareness, finishes 12th round of chemo