Former school in Dubuque rezoned to become apartments

A former school in Dubuque is now rezoned to become apartments.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A former school in Dubuque is now rezoned to become apartments.

The Telegraph Herald reports the city council voted this week on the rezoning for the former Saint Anthony’s school, located at 2175 Rosedale Avenue.

GT Development plans to turn it into 23, two and three-bedroom apartments.

Work would begin in February or March, but still needs a site plan approved.

The company then plans to build more apartments on green space.

Several neighbors spoke out about the project, concerned about traffic and neighborhood density.

