Eastern Iowa Superintendents share how they make snow day desicions

By Hannah Messier
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -When snow is in the forecast, Linn-Mar Superintendent Shannon Bisgard knows the questions he’ll get.

“Student’s are always asking about either, can we have a snow day, or um, after the fact if we didn’t have one they’re asking, why didn’t we cancel school today. Bisgard shared.

The discussion starts well in advance, watching forecasts and weather warnings.

Both Bisgard and Iowa City Community School District Superintendent Matt Degner told me the goal is to make a decision and let parents know as early as possible.

“We try to make decisions on any kind of a cancellation, uh, the night before by 9 pm, and if we’re not able to do that then we look at by 6 am the next morning if we’re going to have to delay school.” Degner explained.

“5:30 in the morning is kind of our drop dead time, the last, um, not later than that, that gives families the opportunity to plan and make adjustments to their schedules.” Bisgard said.

But sometimes superintendents and even meteorologists can’t be sure of conditions until the morning of.

That’s why Bisgard says he sometimes drives the roads himself to get an idea of whether it’s safe for buses full of kids.

“It definitely gives you a pretty good indicator if things are safe and if it’s a good opportunity for our buses to get to school and kids to walk safely too. So, you get used to it those, 4 a.m.’s. Um, it’s helpful to see it first hand, besides just going with the forecast.” Bisgard described.

Balancing planning with safety, in snow and cold.

