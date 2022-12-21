Dubuque Salvation Army only halfway to ‘Red Kettle Campaign’ goal

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Salvation Army is running behind this year, having only collected 50% of its $320,000 goal.

The kettle donations make it possible for The Salvation Army to carry out its mission to serve those in need. The needs funded by these donations range from providing food to youth programming and breaking the cycle of intergenerational poverty. They also provide Christmas food vouchers so that those who can not afford a Christmas meal can have one.

Depending on the weather, the Dubuque Salvation Army is going to still try to have limited kettles out on Thursday, December 22nd, Friday, December 23rd, and Saturday, December 24th this week.

While the weather may turn nasty outside, donations are still critically important. Mailing in a donation to The Dubuque Salvation Army offices at 1099 Iowa Street in Dubuque is an option, or going online at the link here.

