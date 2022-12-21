Show You Care
Davis County Attorney finds officer-involved shooting in Blakesburg justified

Iowa State Patrol
Iowa State Patrol(Marlon Hall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BLAKESBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - The Davis County Attorney’s Office has found a shooting involving an Iowa State Patrol Trooper earlier this month was justified.

Law enforcement said Trooper Jeremy Cole shot Charles Hall, 35, of Ottumwa, while he was trying to escape arrest earlier this month.

Hall was wanted for robbery, but had reportedly fled from officers multiple times.

Law enforcement said Trooper Cole pursued Hall and attempted to arrest him near the intersection of 118th Street and Dewberry Avenue in rural Blakesburg on Dec. 7.

The trooper said that Hall was armed and brandishing a weapon when the arrest attempt was made.

After Hall was shot by the trooper, he was taken to a Des Moines hospital to be treated.

In the legal opinion released by the Davis County Attorney’s Office on Tuesday, County Attorney Rick Lynch said the shooting was legally justified.

“I have determined that the use of force by Trooper Cole in shooting Mr. Hall was objectively reasonable under the circumstances in order to protect his own life and therefore, legally justified under Iowa law,” he said in the document.

The county attorney’s opinion is based on a review of the evidence collected and the investigation conducted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

That investigation included car camera footage from Trooper Cole’s patrol vehicle that reportedly shows Hall having a firearm in his hand, which he pointed at Trooper Cole while running towards him, according to the county attorney’s legal opinion.

