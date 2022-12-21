Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Cedar Rapids runner raises money for colon cancer awareness, finishes 12th round of chemo

Phil has since finished his 12th round of Chemo.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Phil Decker, 45, of Cedar Rapids was in the greatest shape of his life training for the Boston Marathon when a routine Colonoscopy changed his life.

He had to undergo chemotherapy for his colon cancer, but he wasn’t about to let that stop him from running in the Boston marathon. He wouldn’t take no for an answer, finishing the Boston Marathon, but he wasn’t done yet.

He had surgery on May 4th, spent three months recovering, then ran the Chicago Marathon.

However, Phil isn’t running these Marathons for just personal glory, it is much bigger than that. It’s now saving other lives through colon cancer awareness.

“A big goal of ours is to make sure the people that are over 45 get their colonoscopy, or anybody that has symptoms goes and gets a colonoscopy,” Decker said. “Our goal from the beginning of that was just to save one life. I think we are fulfilling that mission, and we are going to continue to do that.”

Phil has since finished his 12th round of Chemo.

Two colon cancer surgeries, 12 rounds of chemo, and two marathons in one year, and he still had time to raise over $26,000 to help send 20 kids with cancer to camp and buy over 120 backpacks.

Phil also started a new colon cancer campaign titled “Tell 5 Friends.”

Go to his website tell5friends.org and learn more. The goal is for everyone to tell five friends to make sure they get a colonoscopy if they have symptoms or when they turn 45.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accumulating snow and very strong winds are still on track to arrive late Wednesday afternoon,...
Accumulating snow, strong winds still on track to hit Wednesday night
Police presence in SE Cedar Rapids
House fire injures and displaces resident in SE Cedar Rapids
Top 10 girl’s and boy’s baby names in eastern Iowa for 2022
This is a storm that contains a three-pronged punch: Snow, Wind, and Cold.
Winter storm moves in Wednesday, blizzard conditions Thursday, Friday
Reserve unit sendoff.
Army Reserve unit set to deploy less than a week before Christmas

Latest News

Benton, Kennedy, Xavier pick up conference basketball wins
Benton, Kennedy, Xavier pick up conference basketball wins
Former Iowa verbal commit Kadyn Proctor flips, commits to Alabama
Former Iowa verbal commit Kadyn Proctor flips, commits to Alabama
Iowa St cancels men’s, women’s games because of storm threat
John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, December 19th, 2022
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Monday, December 19th, 2022