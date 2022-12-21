Cedar Rapids runner raises money for colon cancer awareness, finishes 12th round of chemo

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Phil Decker, 45, of Cedar Rapids was in the greatest shape of his life training for the Boston Marathon when a routine Colonoscopy changed his life.

He had to undergo chemotherapy for his colon cancer, but he wasn’t about to let that stop him from running in the Boston marathon. He wouldn’t take no for an answer, finishing the Boston Marathon, but he wasn’t done yet.

He had surgery on May 4th, spent three months recovering, then ran the Chicago Marathon.

However, Phil isn’t running these Marathons for just personal glory, it is much bigger than that. It’s now saving other lives through colon cancer awareness.

“A big goal of ours is to make sure the people that are over 45 get their colonoscopy, or anybody that has symptoms goes and gets a colonoscopy,” Decker said. “Our goal from the beginning of that was just to save one life. I think we are fulfilling that mission, and we are going to continue to do that.”

Phil has since finished his 12th round of Chemo.

Two colon cancer surgeries, 12 rounds of chemo, and two marathons in one year, and he still had time to raise over $26,000 to help send 20 kids with cancer to camp and buy over 120 backpacks.

Phil also started a new colon cancer campaign titled “Tell 5 Friends.”

Go to his website tell5friends.org and learn more. The goal is for everyone to tell five friends to make sure they get a colonoscopy if they have symptoms or when they turn 45.

