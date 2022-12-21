Show You Care
Cedar Rapids cocaine dealer sentenced to over a decade in federal prison

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man was sentenced to federal prison for working with others to distribute over 9 kilograms of cocaine.

26-year-old Paris Cullar pled guilty in May 2022 to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Court documents show that from November 2017 to July 2021, Cullar worked with others to distribute over 9 kilograms of cocaine and several grams of crack cocaine in the Cedar Rapids area. Cullar obtained his supply from individuals in California and Illinois.

After his arrest, Cullar also attempted to intimidate a witness while at the Linn County Correctional Center.

Cullar was sentenced to 149 months and 28 days imprisonment. He must also serve a 5-year term of supervised release after his imprisonment period ends.

