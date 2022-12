CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Before the blizzard, three Eastern Iowa teams will head into Christmas season with one more win under their belts.

The Benton girls took down Clear Creek-Amana in Van Horne 51-36.

The Kennedy boys stay undefeated with a 82-67 victory over Liberty.

The 4A No. 1 Xavier girls rolled Washington 70-18.

