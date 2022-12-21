Behind the Scenes at the Iowa DOT

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Heavy snow and high winds will bring dangerous driving conditions to Eastern Iowa, which means snow plows will soon head to the roads.

The message in most winter storms, is stay off the road. But that’s when plow drivers like Tyler Starks head out.

He has seen all types of conditions.

“Usually you can’t see the road, part of the time so, you’re also trying to find the center line on the road and clean off your portion of the roadway that you’re supposed to be cleaning off, so that can be, that is definitely a stressor in the middle of the night when it’s snowing really hard, is just trying to see in general. Um, when you’re tired and you can’t see the road.” Tyler Starks, highway technician senior described.

Chris Litscher, Iowa DOT Garage Operations Assistant for the Cedar Rapids and Newhall Garage, helps plan when plows are needed in the Cedar Rapids area, which is usually a moving target.

“I typically try and see if there’s any chance of snow in the forecast, um, I mark it down and just kind of pay attention to the percentages, um, just so that we can kind of have a game plan when it gets closer to the snow kind of getting here.” Litscher explained.

But that’s not the challenging part. Besides the snow and ice, its other drivers that worry Starks most.

“As far as the roadway goes you can make adjustments in the truck, if you think you need to put down more or less salt or brine or whatever, so dealing with that is kind of a little bit easier, its just dealing with the amount of traffic and people being in a hurry when it’s actually snowing that makes it difficult. There’s a lot of blind spots in these trucks.” Starks shared.

“So to slow down, give yourself extra time, uh, definitely stay off your cell phone, and just don’t crowd the plow, he’s up there trying to work, trying to make sure that you get to go home safe, we all also want to get home safe at the end of our shifts.” Starks asked.

Stark and Litscher both say the hard work to keep the roads clear is worth it in the end.

“I take great pride in getting the roads cleaned up here in a timely fashion. Um, I have family that works up here, family and friends and all of my employees have family and friends that drive out here too.” Litscher said.

And both will be extra busy with the Christmas week storm.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.