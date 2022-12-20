Show You Care
Woman, daughter killed in Des Moines shooting identified

Des Moines police have identified the two women found shot in their home.
By KCCI
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Des Moines police have identified the two women found shot in their home on Monday morning.

Investigators said a 911 call gave them a good idea of the crime scene. Officers responded to reports of a shooting just after 3 a.m.

The victims were 47-year-old Danielle Remily, and her 20-year-old daughter, Emma Parker.

The alleged shooter called 911 after the shooting. He said he had killed the two women and was walking toward a nearby park to kill himself.

Police found the suspect with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remained in critical condition as of Monday night.

Jennie Erwin, a neighbor in the area, said while the gun fire was jarring, they are used to the violent reality.

“My kids go to school every day,” Erwin said. “My kids have lockdown drills, active shooter drills, I don’t have to explain this to my children. They live it every day. I worry about them.”

Police said there may have been a prior relationship between the suspect and one of the victims. Officers are still looking for a motive.

