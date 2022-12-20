Show You Care
What makes a winter storm a blizzard?

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - When big, impactful snow storms enter the forecast, many jump to the word blizzard, but that term doesn’t always fit where you might think it does.

By definition, a blizzard is categorized by wind speeds and visibility, not snowfall amounts.

To meet official blizzard criteria, meteorologists forecast sustained winds or frequent wind gusts of 35 mph or greater and visibility of 1/4 mile or less for more than 3 hours. Oftentimes, visibility is reduced due to falling snow. However, strong winds can also pick up snow already on the ground, especially when it is fresh, light, and fluffy. This is called a ground blizzard and is likely into Saturday as winds stay strong even after snow stops falling.

Blizzards lead to whiteout conditions and dangerous travel. If you need to run holiday errands or plan to travel, do so early on Tuesday and Wednesday or postpone travel until at least Saturday afternoon. If you do choose to travel, know that you may become stranded with first responders unable to reach you for some time. Pack a winter safety kit in your car now including:

-a full tank of gas

-jumper cables or a jump pack

-phone charger

-first aid kit

-blankets

-hats, mittens, and coats for all travelers

-flashlight and extra batteries

-water and non-perishable snacks

-shovel, ice scraper, and snowbrush

-salt, sand, or cat litter for traction

-emergency flares or lights

