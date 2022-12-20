Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Veteran delivers ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ gifts to another veteran

A veteran in Cedar Rapids delivered 'Be a Santa to a Senior' gifts to another veteran Tuesday...
A veteran in Cedar Rapids delivered 'Be a Santa to a Senior' gifts to another veteran Tuesday afternoon.(KCRG)
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -672 seniors across Linn County are receiving gifts this holiday season through the ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program. The program through Home Instead gifts seniors on fixed incomes.

Earl Schwartz served in the Navy. He and his wife Donna have been married 42 years.

”She’s bedridden. She got, I don’t know what kind of cancer you call it, but she can’t put no weight on her right leg,” Schwartz explained.

Through the ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program the couple is receiving gifts in time for Christmas, purchased by someone they likely don’t know.

”Very proud and happy that somebody is thinking about us and we think about the rest of the people too,” said Schwartz.

Each year with the help of the community, Home Instead gifts hundreds of seniors in Linn County for the holidays. People pick up tags at area Hy-Vee stores, shop for the listed senior, and then return the gifts to the store to be delivered.

”I want to thank Cedar Rapids for abundantly blessing our seniors again this year and our veterans,” said Sherry Peterson, Office Manager at Home Instead.

This year around 150 veterans were on the list to receive gifts. Home Instead tries to have veterans deliver to other veterans when possible.

Dan Spahn served in the Navy and has been delivering through this program for 10 years. Tuesday that meant sending gifts home for Schwartz and his wife.

”Give him a little Christmas cheer, a little bit to take home to his wife,” said Spahn.

“I think she really appreciates it,” Schwartz said.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm watch conditions
Significant winter storm to bring blowing snow and dangerous cold
Accumulating snow and very strong winds are still on track to arrive late Wednesday afternoon,...
Accumulating snow, strong winds still on track to hit Wednesday night
A large storm system is on the way this week.
Significant storm system expected mid to late week
Reserve unit sendoff.
Army Reserve unit set to deploy less than a week before Christmas
On Monday, Xavier High School joined many other Catholic high schools in the Archdiocese of...
Xavier joins other Catholic Schools in favor of IHSAA football proposal

Latest News

Holidays with Heroes(Photo by Iowa City Police Department)
Iowa City Police go shopping with kids in ‘Holidays with Heroes’ event
Blake Lee Adams
5th adult charged following incident at Dubuque High School
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
The University of Iowa has moved up the start times for the men’s and women’s basketball games...
Iowa men’s and women’s basketball teams change game times due to weather