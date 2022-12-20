Univ. of Iowa ‘unexpectedly’ finds higher levels of prostate cancer among men in Hudson; nothing conclusive on breast cancer

HUDSON, Iowa (KCRG) - After 12 teachers were diagnosed with breast cancer in less than a decade at Hudson Schools, the University of Iowa conducted a cancer cluster test to determine whether an environmental factor at the school contributed to the cancer cases.

The Iowa Cancer Registry compared the cancer experience of employees of Hudson School with the remainder of Hudson, as well as both the Dike and Cedar Falls ZIP codes. All of these analyses showed similar results, suggesting that the cancer experience of the Hudson Schools staff was similar to the cancer experience in each of the three comparison groups.

Results of the analysis did not find statistical evidence of a breast cancer cluster among the Hudson Schools staff, although it did not definitively rule one out.

It did surprisingly find a higher-than-expected proportion of prostate cancer among male residents of the Hudson ZIP code.

Prostate cancer is most common in men over the age of 40 and incidence increases with each decade after. Prostate cancer risk is highest among the non-Hispanic Black population and in Caribbean men of African ancestry than in men of other races. Family history is also a major risk factor for prostate cancer.

Additional information on risk factors for prostate cancer can be found at the link here.

You can read the full University of Iowa report here:

