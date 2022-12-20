Top 10 girl’s and boy’s baby names in eastern Iowa for 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s, Finley and Allen Hospitals released their list of the top baby names for 2022.

Nationally, the most popular girl’s name was Olivia, and the most popular boy’s name was Liam. That marks the second year in a row those two names were the top choice.

Here’s the results locally:

The top 10 girl’s names in Eastern Iowa overall:

Olivia Harper Charlotte Ava Violet Lucy Evelyn Grace Aurora Sophia

The top 10 boy’s names in Eastern Iowa overall:

Jack Leo Brooks Liam Oliver Henry Hudson Asher Theodore Owen

The hospitals broke the baby names down by hospital as well.

Top ten girl’s names in Cedar Rapids:

Harper Olivia Aurora Charlotte Lucy Vivian Emma Isla Violet Sophia

Top 10 boy’s names in Cedar Rapids:

Jack Liam Asher Hudson Owen Leo Rowan Theodore Elijah

The top 10 girl’s names In Dubuque:

Harper Olivia Grace Luna Charlotte Nora Sophia Claire Autumn Willow

Top 10 boy’s names in Dubuque:

Oliver Theodore Brooks Beau Maverick Jack Leo Luke Eli Aiden

Top ten girl’s names in Waterloo:

Ava Olivia Charlotte Amelia Quinn Hazel Addison Collins Elsie Parker

Top ten boy’s names in Waterloo:

Jack Leo Elijah William Thomas Rowan Walker Henry Brooks Carter

