Top 10 girl’s and boy’s baby names in eastern Iowa for 2022

(Victoria Borodinova/Pexels via Canva)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s, Finley and Allen Hospitals released their list of the top baby names for 2022.

Nationally, the most popular girl’s name was Olivia, and the most popular boy’s name was Liam. That marks the second year in a row those two names were the top choice.

Here’s the results locally:

The top 10 girl’s names in Eastern Iowa overall:

  1. Olivia
  2. Harper
  3. Charlotte
  4. Ava
  5. Violet
  6. Lucy
  7. Evelyn
  8. Grace
  9. Aurora
  10. Sophia

The top 10 boy’s names in Eastern Iowa overall:

  1. Jack
  2. Leo
  3. Brooks
  4. Liam
  5. Oliver
  6. Henry
  7. Hudson
  8. Asher
  9. Theodore
  10. Owen

The hospitals broke the baby names down by hospital as well.

Top ten girl’s names in Cedar Rapids:

  1. Harper
  2. Olivia
  3. Aurora
  4. Charlotte
  5. Lucy
  6. Vivian
  7. Emma
  8. Isla
  9. Violet
  10. Sophia

Top 10 boy’s names in Cedar Rapids:

  1. Jack
  2. Liam
  3. Asher
  4. Hudson
  5. Owen
  6. Leo
  7. Rowan
  8. Theodore
  9. Elijah

The top 10 girl’s names In Dubuque:

  1. Harper
  2. Olivia
  3. Grace
  4. Luna
  5. Charlotte
  6. Nora
  7. Sophia
  8. Claire
  9. Autumn
  10. Willow

Top 10 boy’s names in Dubuque:

  1. Oliver
  2. Theodore
  3. Brooks
  4. Beau
  5. Maverick
  6. Jack
  7. Leo
  8. Luke
  9. Eli
  10. Aiden

Top ten girl’s names in Waterloo:

  1. Ava
  2. Olivia
  3. Charlotte
  4. Amelia
  5. Quinn
  6. Hazel
  7. Addison
  8. Collins
  9. Elsie
  10. Parker

Top ten boy’s names in Waterloo:

  1. Jack
  2. Leo
  3. Elijah
  4. William
  5. Thomas
  6. Rowan
  7. Walker
  8. Henry
  9. Brooks
  10. Carter

