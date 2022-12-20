Top 10 girl’s and boy’s baby names in eastern Iowa for 2022
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s, Finley and Allen Hospitals released their list of the top baby names for 2022.
Nationally, the most popular girl’s name was Olivia, and the most popular boy’s name was Liam. That marks the second year in a row those two names were the top choice.
Here’s the results locally:
The top 10 girl’s names in Eastern Iowa overall:
- Olivia
- Harper
- Charlotte
- Ava
- Violet
- Lucy
- Evelyn
- Grace
- Aurora
- Sophia
The top 10 boy’s names in Eastern Iowa overall:
- Jack
- Leo
- Brooks
- Liam
- Oliver
- Henry
- Hudson
- Asher
- Theodore
- Owen
The hospitals broke the baby names down by hospital as well.
Top ten girl’s names in Cedar Rapids:
- Harper
- Olivia
- Aurora
- Charlotte
- Lucy
- Vivian
- Emma
- Isla
- Violet
- Sophia
Top 10 boy’s names in Cedar Rapids:
- Jack
- Liam
- Asher
- Hudson
- Owen
- Leo
- Rowan
- Theodore
- Elijah
The top 10 girl’s names In Dubuque:
- Harper
- Olivia
- Grace
- Luna
- Charlotte
- Nora
- Sophia
- Claire
- Autumn
- Willow
Top 10 boy’s names in Dubuque:
- Oliver
- Theodore
- Brooks
- Beau
- Maverick
- Jack
- Leo
- Luke
- Eli
- Aiden
Top ten girl’s names in Waterloo:
- Ava
- Olivia
- Charlotte
- Amelia
- Quinn
- Hazel
- Addison
- Collins
- Elsie
- Parker
Top ten boy’s names in Waterloo:
- Jack
- Leo
- Elijah
- William
- Thomas
- Rowan
- Walker
- Henry
- Brooks
- Carter
