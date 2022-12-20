Show You Care
Taliban bans women from universities in Afghanistan

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Women were banned Tuesday from private and public universities in Afghanistan with immediate effect and until further notice, a Taliban government spokesman said Tuesday, the latest edict cracking down on their rights and freedoms.

The decision was announced after a meeting of the Taliban government. It marked a further blow to the rights of girls and women under Taliban rule.

