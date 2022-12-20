Some slick roads this morning, larger system still on track to hit tomorrow night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for some slick roads as temperatures drop through mid-morning. Anything that’s wet may very well re-freeze causing slick spots and stretches. Plan on highs to be colder into the teens today. The next big system we are watching is still on track to arrive late Wednesday afternoon through Friday with accumulating snow and very strong winds. While snow amounts are a natural focus with winter storms, in this case, the very strong wind and extreme cold will carry tremendous impacts. Even moderate snowfall amounts with wind gusts of 50+ mph will result in dangerous or even impossible travel conditions. Plan to limit travel both Thursday and Friday as blizzard conditions are likely both days. While cold, the weather should slowly improve this weekend.

