Snow, Wind and Cold

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet weather continues through early Wednesday, then things change. Snowfall develops and pushes into the region through midday Thursday. The wind increases as the pressure gradient tightens, causing significant blowing and drifting. This will result in blizzard conditions. Look for gusts to exceed 40 to possibly 50 mph. Travel will become difficult if not impossible. With colder air moving in as well wind chill values will drop to dangerous levels meaning frostbite could occur in 15 minutes or less on exposed skin. Take this storm seriously and change plans as necessary. Stay up to date with the latest forecast.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.