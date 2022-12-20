North Liberty fire chief says additional fire station would help with response time

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - As the city of North Liberty continues to grow, the need for this new location does too.

By 2026, the land just across from Centennial Park could be the site of a new fire station.

“That gave us a perfect spring board location to reach not only all those properties on the south and southwest side, but also gives us the ability to back up this fire station,” said Fire Chief Brian Platz.

In order for that to happen, both locations need staff. While the original department location is within years of being fully staffed, the new location will initially just have firefighters who are paid per call. But that doesn’t mean full-time staff won’t continue to respond to all emergency situations in North Liberty.

“It’s not just this fire station that is providing protection, it’s not just that fire station that will be providing to its citizens out there on that side of town. They will work in conjunction with each other,” said Platz.

Not everyone is thrilled with the potential new location. Some say they are worried about the noise and additional activity and how that might impact property values.

“We’re listening to those concerns, but we also know we get one chance to place this station and once it’s built, that will serve us for decades,” said city Communications Director, Nick Bergus.

“We really try to put personnel and equipment in a spot where we can get to a majority of our customers, the entirety of the city of North Liberty,” said Platz.

The city hopes to have the second fire station open in 2026.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.