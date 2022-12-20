Mercy Iowa City reinstitutes universal masking, visitor restrictions

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Iowa City said it is reinstituting its universal masking and revised visitor restrictions policy starting Thursday amid increasing cases of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

Under the policy, masking is required by all Mercy staff and visitors, and visitors are restricted to two per day per patient.

Mercy Medical Center and MercyCare facilities in Cedar Rapids also reinstated universal masking this week, citing increased cases of influenza, COVID-19 and RSV, among other respiratory illnesses.

