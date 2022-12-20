Liquor sales surpass $431 million in Iowa; Tito’s Vodka tops list

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division (ABD) released its annual financial report and showed that $431 million were made in liquor sales in the 2022 fiscal year - a 3.75% increase from last year.

Liquor sales have continually increased since at least 2017. The largest jump came in fiscal year 2021, when sales increased from $367 million to $415 million.

Ten Iowa counties accounted for over 66% of statewide sales. They were:

Polk - $100,355,099

Linn - $36,594,345

Scott - $29,232,985

Johnson - $24,794,563

Black Hawk - $23,624,143

Pottawattamie - $16,210,285

Woodbury - $15,063,085

Story - $13,416,417

Dallas - $12,241,218

Dubuque - $11,996,629

The report for Fiscal Year 2022 summarizes our many accomplishments, as well as our vision, core values, and objectives for the future,” said ABD Administrator Stephen Larson. “Our success would not be possible without the support of our employees, the Commission, and those we service and regulate.”

For the first time, Tito’s Handmade Vodka surpassed Black Velvet as the most popular brand in FY22. Black Velvet, which had held the top spot since at least FY12, dropped to second. Captain Morgan Spiced Rum rounded out the top three as was the case in the previous two fiscal years. ABD sold nearly 6.5 million gallons of liquor in FY22.

Top 10 Liquor Brands In Iowa

Tito’s Handmade Vodka Black Velvet Canadian Whiskey Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey Hawkeye Vodka McCormick Vodka Smirnoff Vodka Jack Daniels Black Label Whiskey Crown Royal Canadian Whiskey Crown Royal Regal Apple Canadian Whiskey

Top 10 Native Iowa Liquor Brands

Blue Ox Vodka Gotcha Vodka Cedar Ridge Bourbon Swell Vodka Prairie Fire Gotcha Silver Rum Sir Winston Peach Iowish Cream Salted Caramel Saints N Sinners Apple Pie Blue Ox Silver Rum

