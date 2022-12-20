Show You Care
Iowa St cancels men’s, women’s games because of storm threat

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State canceled a men’s basketball game Wednesday and women’s basketball game Thursday because of the potential for severe weather.

The athletic department announced Tuesday that the men’s game against Omaha and the women’s game against Drake will not be rescheduled.

“After consulting with both Omaha and Drake, we believe that canceling both games today will afford the student-athletes from all four teams the opportunity to depart ahead of the storm and return safely to their homes to spend the holidays with their families,” Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard said.

Ames is in the path of a winter storm that’s expected to drop 6-10 inches of snow Wednesday through Friday.

Fans who had purchased single-game tickets for either game will be issued a refund.

The ISU men and women next play Dec. 31. The men will be home for their Big 12 opener against Baylor and the 14th-ranked women will visit Texas Tech.

