Iowa men’s and women’s basketball teams change game times due to weather

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa has moved up the start times for the men’s and women’s basketball games due to forecasted inclement weather.

Tipoff for the women’s game against Dartmouth is now 12:01 pm inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The men’s game against Eastern Illinois will follow afterwards at approximately 2:31 pm.

Fans with a ticket to the women’s basketball game are welcome to stay for the men’s contest (fans asked to relocate to sections H, I, and J -- above row 20). Fans with a men’s basketball ticket are welcome to come early and watch the women’s game (fans asked to sit in sections G, H, I -- above row 20).

