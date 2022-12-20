Show You Care
Iowa City Water Division to test for contaminants in Iowa River after Marengo explosion

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s Department of Natural Resources determined water contaminated from the workplace explosion in Marengo did not get into drinking water.

But the Iowa City Water Division now says it plans to work with the DNR to test the Iowa River to make sure. The Iowa River is a significant drinking water source for Iowa City and other nearby municipalities, according to the DNR.

The explosion at a facility operated by C6-Zero in Marengo earlier this month, injured 15 people. The DNR said stormwater sample analysis taken around the facility after the explosion showed evidence of contamination in excess of statewide water quality standards.

But DNR officials say they believe the contaminated wastewater was contained to a stormwater basin near the C6-Zero facility.

Iowa City officials said The Water Division will conduct a sampling of the Iowa River to double-check contaminant levels. Results are expected to take about two weeks.

City officials said the probability of above normal contaminant levels being found in the river water is low. They do not anticipate an impact to the city’s water supply.

