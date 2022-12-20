Show You Care
Iowa City urges people to park off-street this week amid snowstorm

We continue to watch Wednesday night through Friday night for incoming winter weather and associated blizzard conditions.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - City officials are urging Iowa City residents to park cars off-street, so plows can clear roads of snow this week as a snowstorm is expected to bring accumulating snow to the area.

In a press release, city staff said people should consider alternative parking arrangements this week if off-street parking isn’t available.

“For example, ask a friend, neighbor, or family member who has off-street parking if you could park your vehicle there,” city staff said. “Vehicles can also be moved to a Downtown Parking ramp for overnight storage.”

Even if off-street parking is not an option, people should avoid parking directly across the street from other parked cars to allow plows as much space as possible to operate.

